Berlin, MD

Citing Beautification Change Of Direction, Berlin Council Questions Mayor’s Communication Style

By Charlene Sharpe
The Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN – Town council members asked for better communication from Mayor Zack Tyndall in the wake of a decision related to beautification efforts in Berlin. Council members expressed concern this week regarding Tyndall’s recent decision to end the town’s arrangement with a local resident who maintained the memorial garden on Main Street. They indicated they wanted to hear about changes from Tyndall before they heard about them upset citizens.

mdcoastdispatch.com

