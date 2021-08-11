Citing Beautification Change Of Direction, Berlin Council Questions Mayor’s Communication Style
BERLIN – Town council members asked for better communication from Mayor Zack Tyndall in the wake of a decision related to beautification efforts in Berlin. Council members expressed concern this week regarding Tyndall’s recent decision to end the town’s arrangement with a local resident who maintained the memorial garden on Main Street. They indicated they wanted to hear about changes from Tyndall before they heard about them upset citizens.mdcoastdispatch.com
