CCE accepting Climate Stewards applications
A new Climate Stewards volunteer program at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County is taking applications for its first 12-week training class this fall. Modeled on the Master Gardener and Master Composter volunteer programs, this effort will equip participants to take action to address climate change in their communities through educational outreach and community climate action projects. The training will be held weekly via Zoom starting Sept. 9.www.monroecopost.com
