Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, NY

CCE accepting Climate Stewards applications

monroecopost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Climate Stewards volunteer program at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County is taking applications for its first 12-week training class this fall. Modeled on the Master Gardener and Master Composter volunteer programs, this effort will equip participants to take action to address climate change in their communities through educational outreach and community climate action projects. The training will be held weekly via Zoom starting Sept. 9.

www.monroecopost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, NY
Society
County
Monroe County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Climate Action#Climate Stewards#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy