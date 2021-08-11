Dalles Bridge to close on weekends

With the constant life-threatening virus and wildfires still looming over us, my negative mind reminded me that most often “bad things always come in threes.” The government says we can fight the virus with the vaccine, and the fire department gives us ways to lessen the fire devastation in a number of ways, but how does one deal with the unexpected? My positive side says “Don’t. Don’t let your mind be taken down paths that only lead to anxiety and stress. Just fight the battles as they present themselves and face the unknown when—or if—it comes.” My negative side jumps in and says, “Yes, but what if…” And the positive side says, “Sit down. We have enough to worry about right now. Those who believe in a higher power can visit Him and, after giving praise for the good things we do have, can then ask that He help us with the ones that overwhelm us.” So I’m siding with my positive side in realizing there’s nothing I can do about that third threat until it arrives, then we’ll all get together, as we’ve been doing with the first two, and deal with it.