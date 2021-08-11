Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Dalles Bridge to close on weekends

By Mildred Lykens
Goldendale Sentinel
 7 days ago

With the constant life-threatening virus and wildfires still looming over us, my negative mind reminded me that most often “bad things always come in threes.” The government says we can fight the virus with the vaccine, and the fire department gives us ways to lessen the fire devastation in a number of ways, but how does one deal with the unexpected? My positive side says “Don’t. Don’t let your mind be taken down paths that only lead to anxiety and stress. Just fight the battles as they present themselves and face the unknown when—or if—it comes.” My negative side jumps in and says, “Yes, but what if…” And the positive side says, “Sit down. We have enough to worry about right now. Those who believe in a higher power can visit Him and, after giving praise for the good things we do have, can then ask that He help us with the ones that overwhelm us.” So I’m siding with my positive side in realizing there’s nothing I can do about that third threat until it arrives, then we’ll all get together, as we’ve been doing with the first two, and deal with it.

www.goldendalesentinel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Dalles Bridge#Lcc#Lylecouncil Gmail Com#Cougar Football Fans#Lyle Wishram Klickitat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Gulfport, MSWLOX

HAPPENING OVERNIGHT: Cowan-Lorraine Bridge set to close

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Cowan-Lorraine Bridge on Highway 605 in Gulfport will close overnight Wednesday. The drawbridge will remain closed to traffic on both sides from 10pm Wednesday to 5am Thursday between Reichold and Hillcrest roads. According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the bridge will be closed for a...
Decatur County, INGreensburg Daily News

Washington Street Bridge closed until November

GREENSBURG - Decatur County Bridge 239 crossing Washington Street at Lincoln is now closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.. Daily News readers may remember when a 2017 inspection by United Consulting, the company Decatur County uses to conduct infrastructure inspections, discovered some problems with Bridge 239. Matt Lee of United...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Bridge work to close northbound section of Ewing Street

The northbound lanes of Ewing Street between Superior Street and Fairmont Place will be closed Thursday while crews do bridge maintenance, the city of Fort Wayne said today. A marked detour will use Superior, Van Buren, Sherman, and Spring streets. For questions or to report problems, call the city's bridge...
Moose, WYbuckrail.com

Bridge at Phelps Lake closed for replacement

MOOSE, Wyo. — Beginning today, Aug. 18, the Phelps Lake outlet bridge will be closed for replacement. The closure is expected to be in place through fall 2022. The bridge connects the Lake Creek trail to the Woodland trail and therefore hikers will not be able to make a loop on those trails, although hikers can still hike the Lake Creek or Woodland trail one way to the lake and back. The Phelps Lake loop from the Death Canyon trailhead will require an additional 1.5 miles to complete the loop. Signs will be placed around Phelps Lake to reflect the closure.
Perryville, MDCecil Daily

Hatem Bridge closes one lane Friday night

PERRYVILLE — Maryland Transportation Authority is letting motorists know that that the eastbound left lane of the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge will be closed to traffic starting Friday night at 7 p.m. Weather permitting the work should be completed by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23. Also, the westbound left...
Deer Isle, MEfoxbangor.com

Deer Isle-Sedgewick Bridge closing for construction

DEER ISLE — The Deer Isle-Sedgwick Bridge will be closed twice this week for several hours due to construction. Those full closures will happen from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18 and Thursday, August 19. Maine Department of Transportation spokesperson Paul Merrill said crews will be inspecting...
Kensington, MDmymcmedia.org

Beach Drive in Kensington Closing Aug. 30 for Bridge Replacement

Beach Drive, between Kensington Parkway and Old Spring Road, will close Aug. 30 and remain closed until mid-June of 2022 while the two-lane bridge that carries Beach Drive over Silver Creek gets replaced. Traffic will be detoured through MD 185 to MD 192 to Stoneybrook Drive and Beach Drive, according...
Oak Hill, WVThe Fayette Tribune

Oyler Avenue bridge closes early

In spite of initial plans by the West Virginia Division of Highways to close the Oyler Avenue Bridge over U.S. 19 beginning at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16, the closing date was moved up until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, Greg Hylton, District Nine construction engineer, announced in a press release yesterday.
Mingo, IANewton Daily News

Hwy. 117 near Mingo to closed Monday for bridge deck overlay work

A bridge deck overlay project on Iowa 117 near Mingo will require closing the roadway to traffic starting Monday, Aug. 16, weather permitting. The closure will be in place between U.S. 65/Iowa 330 and Interstate 80 in Jasper County until mid-October, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Marshalltown construction office. During this closure, traffic will be detoured around the work zone using U.S. 65/Iowa 330 and I-80.
TrafficBakersfield Californian

Manor Street Bridge set to temporarily close Friday

The Manor Street Bridge is set to temporarily close today as part of a rehabilitation project that began in May 2020. Starting at 10 a.m., the southbound lanes of traffic on the bridge will be closed for approximately one hour. After the southbound lanes have reopened, the northbound lanes will then be closed for approximately one hour.
Trafficvidetteonline.com

Constitution Trail closed for Towanda Avenue Bridge repairs

The Constitution Trail under the Towanda Avenue Bridge will be closed today and tomorrow due to bridge repairs. The trail will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. This schedule may be subject to weather conditions. These closures come as part of the Towanda Avenue Bridge Repair Project. The...
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

Another West Seattle bridge suddenly closed: SW Andover overpass

The photo is from Darin, one of several readers who noticed that “BRIDGE CLOSED” signage had appeared Tuesday at the entrances to the SW Andover pedestrian/bicycle bridge over the west end of the West Seattle Bridge [map]. The foot bridge has long been scheduled for an earthquake-safety project, but that’s not why it’s closed, SDOT just told us in response to our inquiry:
Plum, PAactapgh.org

Stotler Road in Plum to Close on August 23 for Bridge Replacement

The Department of Public Works announced today that Stotler Road will close between Ross Hollow Road and Old Leechburg Road in Plum Borough starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021. The closure, which is expected to end in November 2021, is required for replacement of Plum Creek Bridge No. 6, including new pavement, drainage, guide rail, and pavement markings.
Kalaheo, HIThegardenisland.com

Waha Road Bridge to be closed for construction work Aug. 16 to 31

KALAHEO — A portion of the southern end of Waha Road will be closed for construction work from Monday, Aug. 16 to Tuesday, Aug. 31, weather-permitting. The work includes repair and maintenance of the bridge. Electronic signs of the bridge’s closure are posted in the area. Anyone with questions may...

Comments / 0

Community Policy