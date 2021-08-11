Nature Smart by Stan Tekiela

Every now and then I meet a true wildlife superhero. You know, the kind of person who has dedicated their life to understand and protecting wildlife. And even after many decades they are still interested in learning more and doing the hard work that it takes to protect an endangered species. Recently I met such a superhero/biologist while doing some research for this story. Although it wasn’t obvious, I think I caught a glimpse of his superhero cape tucked under his collar when we met up last week.