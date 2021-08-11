Cancel
Defiance County, OH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Defiance by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Defiance A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WELLS...ADAMS...NORTHEASTERN JAY...NORTHWESTERN PUTNAM...EASTERN DEFIANCE...EASTERN PAULDING AND VAN WERT COUNTIES At 253 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Holgate to near Elida to Celina, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Defiance, Van Wert, Berne, Geneva, Convoy, Monroe, Ohio City, Westchester, Oakwood, Middlebury, Nottingham, Middle Point, Grover Hill, Willshire, Scott, Melrose, Bryant, Wren, Venedocia and Vera Cruz. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

