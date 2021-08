Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to spread misinformation regarding Covid-19, despite being temporarily banned from Twitter for doing just that.Trading in her keyboard for guest spots on right-wing news networks, the controversial Republican appeared on “Real America’s Voice,” a self-described “platform for patriots all across America who care about traditional values” to broadcast the erroneous claim that Covid cases are not “actually” crowding hospitals’ emergency rooms and intensive care units.“Yes, the waiting rooms get full. But guess what? The waiting rooms are full of all kinds of things, not just Covid,” she said, alleging to have spoken to “local hospitals.”Rep...