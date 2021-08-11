Cancel
Portage County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Portage, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central Wisconsin. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter such as an interior room, a bathroom, closet or basement. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central Wisconsin. Target Area: Portage; Wood The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Wood County in central Wisconsin Central Portage County in central Wisconsin * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 154 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pittsville, or 9 miles northwest of Wisconsin Rapids, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Wisconsin Rapids around 205 PM CDT. Whiting around 230 PM CDT. Stevens Point around 235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Park Ridge, Coddington, Walker, Dexterville, Meehan, Rudolph, Arpin, Port Edwards, Kellner and Junction City. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

#Severe Thunderstorms#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Portage Wood#Tornado Watch
