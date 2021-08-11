Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Harrisonburg, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Harrisonburg; Rockingham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL ROCKINGHAM AND THE NORTHERN CITY OF HARRISONBURG WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for western and northwestern Virginia. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.