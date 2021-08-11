Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Rockingham The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rockingham County in north central North Carolina Southwestern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia The City of Martinsville in south central Virginia Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 252 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spencer, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eden Martinsville Spencer Axton Leatherwood Villa Heights and Chatmoss. This includes The following Locations The Martinsville Speedway and Martinsville Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH