Presley Gerber May Have Removed His Face Tattoo — Here's What to Know About the Procedure

With everything going on with Britney Spears and her conservatorship, it’s good to see the superstar smitten and supported by her boyfriend of five years, Sam Asghari. Asghari was born in Tehran, Iran, before he immigrated to the United States when he was 12 years old. In July 2018, he told Men’s Health, "I had to leave my friends and family who I was very close with, and I knew I was moving away and never coming back." Well, it looks like destiny was on his side. On July 18, Spears and Asghari sparked some serious engagement rumors when the pop star was spotted wearing a diamond ring while reaching out to grab her Starbucks order in the drive-thru line. Since the couple vacationed in Hawaii in June for what looked like a romantic getaway, fans speculated Asghari might have popped the question, which has Spears fans all over the world Googling to find facts about Sam Asghari.