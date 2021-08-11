Employer vaccine mandates? It’s complicated. ‘Once you do that, you can’t look back’

Kevin Smith didn’t think it would be this hard, convincing all of his workers to get vaccinated. Since January, he has been on a mission, giving people paid time off just to learn about COVID-19 vaccines and organizing pop-up clinics where workers can get shots. But Smith, chief executive of Best of Care, a Quincy-based home-health provider, can’t seem to move the needle much further beyond getting 52 percent of his 329 aides vaccinated.