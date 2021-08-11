Cancel
Boston, MA

Employer vaccine mandates? It’s complicated. ‘Once you do that, you can’t look back’

By Shirley Leung Globe Columnist,
Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Smith didn’t think it would be this hard, convincing all of his workers to get vaccinated. Since January, he has been on a mission, giving people paid time off just to learn about COVID-19 vaccines and organizing pop-up clinics where workers can get shots. But Smith, chief executive of Best of Care, a Quincy-based home-health provider, can’t seem to move the needle much further beyond getting 52 percent of his 329 aides vaccinated.

