McDonald's to require US office workers to get vaccinated - NYT

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Aug 11 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp will require U.S.-based office workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing an internal memo.

The requirement does not apply to employees of McDonald's restaurants, whether corporate-owned and franchised, the report added. (nyti.ms/3s6PkT0)

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier in August, the company had said that all customers and staff will need to start wearing masks again inside its U.S. restaurants in areas with high or substantial transmission, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy In Bengaluru)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

