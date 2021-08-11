HCCC Named Recipient of ACCT 2021 Northeast Region Equity Award
The Hudson County Community College Board of Trustees, pictured from left: Karen A. Fahrenholz, Secretary/Treasurer; Christopher M. Reber, Ph.D., HCCC President; Pamela Gardner, Trustee; Jeanette Peña, Trustee; Harold G. Stahl, Jr., Trustee; William J. Netchert, Esq., Board Chair; Bakari Gerard Lee, Esq., Board Vice Chair; and Koral Booth, Alumni Representative to the Board of Trustees.(Missing from photo: Joseph V. Doria, Jr., Ed.D., Trustee; Adamarys Galvin, Trustee; Roberta Kenny, Trustee; and Silvia Rodriguez, Trustee.)hudsonreporter.com
Comments / 0