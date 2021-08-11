HCCC Named Recipient of ACCT 2021 Northeast Region Equity Award

Cozen O’Connor issued the following announcement on Aug. 10. Cozen O’Connor is pleased to announce that Alycen Moss, member of the Global Insurance Department and co-chair of the firm’s Property Insurance Group, has been named the 2021 recipient of the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel’s John Appleman Award. Each year the FDCC honors the substantive law section chair who has made the most outstanding contribution to the advancement of the FDCC’s educational goals through the work of his or her section. Presented annually since 1984, the award carries the name of the late John Alan Appleman, a distinguished and widely recognized insurance law scholar who served as president of the FDCC from 1950 to 1952. The recipient is chosen by the president based on the recommendation of the chair and vice chairs of the Projects and Objectives Committee. Within the FDCC, Moss is a vice chair of the Insurance Industry Institute Committee, the Professional Women’s Forum, the Bylaws & Resolutions Committee, the FedLife Committee, and the Membership Development and Retention Committee. She also sits on the Admissions Committee.