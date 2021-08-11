Cancel
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor Murder Suspect In Custody

wirx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting that occurred in Benton Harbor on Sunday. The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says officers were sent to the Sunny Spot located at 895 Pipestone around 5 p.m. on a report of a customer shot inside the store. They found the 27-year-old man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police immediately announced they were looking for 24-year-old Daniel Autrey. He was charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of ammunition by a felon, and felony firearm. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department says Autrey turned himself in at the Berrien County Jail this week.

www.wirx.com

