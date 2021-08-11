Yancey EDC Grant Through Entrepreneurship Program

“I’m pleased to announce a grant made through Yancey EDC’s Downtown Entrepreneurship Assistance Program was awarded to Cast Iron Kitchen, a new downtown Burnsville restaurant located at 109 West Main Street. This grant marks the third DEAP grant announced by the Yancey County Economic Development Commission in 2021, a year that, despite challenges, is seeing a growing local economy in our community with a number of new downtown merchants opening shop” said Yancey County Economic Development Director, Jamie McMahan. Since its inception the Yancey County Economic Development Commission’s Downtown Entrepreneurship Assistance Program has awarded over $18,000 in grants to new local business startups and business expansions. “I and the members of the Yancey EDC Board of Directors want to offer Chef Chris Hall and his team at Cast Iron Kitchen a warm welcome to the Burnsville downtown merchant family” added McMahan. Cast Iron Kitchen provides high-quality food prepared from locally sourced, farm to table ingredients. Steaks, burgers, seafood and more served alongside handpicked wines and local beers can be enjoyed in a welcoming environment with both indoor and outdoor seating.