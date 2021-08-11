Rafael Nadal out of Western & Southern Open with foot injury

Rafael Nadal Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The three biggest names in men's tennis are racing against time to reach full fitness ahead of the U.S. Open that begins Aug. 30 in New York City.

Per The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Rafael Nadal is pulling out of the upcoming Western & Southern Open held in Cincinnati that is set to start Saturday because of the lingering left foot problem that has bothered him throughout the summer. Nadal, 35, withdrew from the National Bank Open in Toronto on Tuesday due to the issue after he fell to Lloyd Harris in the Citi Open held in Washington, D.C., last week.

Previously, Nadal elected against playing at Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are among the other big names who have pulled out of the Cincinnati tournament to recover and prepare for the year's final major competition. Barring additional setbacks, Djokovic will be chasing the calendar Grand Slam and the record for most career Slams won by any man.

Djokovic, Nadal and Federer will all end August with 20 career Grand Slam titles on their résumés.