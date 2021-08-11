Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Beanie Feldstein Set to Star in 'Funny Girl' Revival on Broadway

By Brittany Spanos
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first official Broadway revival of Funny Girl will be directed by Michael Mayer, who won a Tony Award for directing Spring Awakening. He previously directed the West End revival of Funny Girl in 2016. Like that production, this show will feature a revised book by Harvey Fierstein. Feldstein will be tackling the heartwrenching, semi-biographical tale of real life actress and comedian Brice who had a troubled marriage to entrepreneur and gambler Nick Armstein. No word on who will be playing her love interest.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheridan Smith
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Streisand
Person
Lea Michele
Person
Harvey Fierstein
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Fanny Brice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Tony Awards#Funny Girl#Rolling Stone#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Lea Michele Has Something To Say About Funny Girl Casting

Lea Michele hasn't exactly made her desire to star in "Funny Girl" a secret. The former "Glee" actor has long shared her love for the musical, with the 1986 movie famously starring Barbra Streisand as Fanny Brice and Omar Sharif as Nicky Arnstein. While starring in "Glee," Michele sung multiple...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Lynch, Sasha Pieterse, Nia Vardalos & More Join Netflix Family Film Series ‘Ivy & Bean’

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned first that Netflix has set the cast for their adaptation of Annie Barrows’ New York Times bestselling book series Ivy & Bean and that is Emmy Award Nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Emmy Award Winner Jane Lynch, Pretty Little Liars‘ Sasha Pieterse, Oscar nominee Nia Vardalos, Garfield Wilson, Jaycie Dotin and Marci T. House. The group joins previously announced Keslee Blalock as Ivy; Madison Skye Validum as Bean and Lidya Jewett as Nancy in the series of one-hour family movies from the streamer. In the Elissa Down-directed and Kathy Waugh and Jeff Stockwell-penned screenplay, Ivy and Bean never expected to be friends....
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

American Crime Story: Fans react to first glimpse of Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment teaser

The first teaser for American Crime Story: Impeachment has been released and fans are celebrating the first glimpse of Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky. The latest instalment in Ryan Murphy’s true-crime anthology series, Impeachment is set in the mid-1990s and centres on former US president Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Lewinsky, who was just 22 at the time.
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

Beanie Feldstein: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Star

On the rise! Beanie Feldstein became a household name after being nominated for her first Golden Globe in January 2020. Since then, her fame has continued to grow. The California native was nominated in December 2019 for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her role as Molly in Olivia Wilde’s critically acclaimed directorial debut, Booksmart. The actress previously racked up acting credits in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Lady Bird and The Female Brain, to name a few.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’ Trailer: Beanie Feldstein, Clive Owen Tackle Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal

The latest installment in FX’s “American Crime Story” series will tackle the events leading up to the impeachment of former United States president Bill Clinton. FX has now unveiled the trailer for “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” and with it comes the first footage of Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and a nearly-unrecognizable Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp. Bound to stir up the most buzz is Clive Owen’s transformation into Bill Clinton. The series’ official synopsis from FX reads: “‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ is a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in...
Theater & Dancet2conline.com

Theatre News: 74th Annual Tony Awards, Pass Over, MJ Casting, Beanie Feldstein and Funny Girl

The American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards-presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing-will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Winter Garden Theatre. CBS Television Network and and Tony Award will stream live and on demand on Paramount+ and the CBS app. The evening will kick-off with the presentation of the American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT live exclusively on Paramount+. The Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Why Noah Cyrus Was a "Puddle of Tears" After Landing American Horror Stories Role

Fans of American Horror Story will just die over this news. On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Ryan Murphy took to Instagram to announce the cast list and the haunting locale for the season finale of the horror anthology spinoff, American Horror Stories. In his announcement, Murphy confirmed that the final episode of season one, titled "Game Over," will take place where it all began: Murder House. As fans of the series well know, Murphy and co-creator Brad Falchuk paid homage to Murder House, which was the terrifying setting for season one of AHS, by setting the first two episodes of the spinoff there. However, since Ah Stories is an anthology series that features a different horror story each week,...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Lea Michele Shows Support for Beanie Feldstein After She Lands Her Dream Role in Funny Girl

Lea Michele is singing Beanie Feldstein's praises! After the Booksmart actress scored the lead role of Fanny Brice in the upcoming Funny Girl revival on Broadway, Lea—who's no stranger to the Broadway stage—showed her support. Taking to social media last week, Beanie, 28, shared the exciting casting announcement, which seemed written in the stars. "i went to my third birthday party dressed as fanny brice so sometimes dreams actually come true," she captioned her post, alongside a throwback photo of her fabulous costume. It didn't take long for Beanie's friends and followers to celebrate her upcoming role, including the...
Moviesyounghollywood.com

WOMEN WE LOVE: Beanie Feldstein

( © Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images) Do not rain on our parade, especially now that it was announced Beanie Feldstein will be Fanny Brice in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl in 58 years! Zoë Kravitz had the best reaction to the news with her comment ‘‘f**k. yes. omg’’ under Beanie’s Instagram post.
MoviesBroadway.com

Camille A. Brown to Direct & Choreograph Broadway Revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls Next Year

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Camille A. Brown is set to direct and choreograph a Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf next year. Brown will be the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer for a Broadway production in more than 65 years. This marks her directorial Broadway debut. Exact dates, theater and casting is to be announced.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Cruel Summer Star Chiara Aurelia Wants To Be Your Scream Queen

Chiara Aurelia as Miriam “Midge” Maisel from ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’ Photograph by Claudia Kleefeld. Aurelia wears a La Perla slip. For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes.
TV Showsarcamax.com

Elizabeth Olsen: I was in love with Frank Sinatra as a child

Elizabeth Olsen was "in love with" Frank Sinatra when she was a child. The 32-year-old actress has admitted she was infatuated with the 'Fly Me to the Moon' hitmaker - who passed away in 1998 when Elizabeth was nine - when she was young because she was obsessed with watching "old musicals" that he starred in, including 'Guys and Dolls'.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

American Love Story: Season One Features the Iconic Love Story of JFK Jr.

The Kennedy clan is probably one of the most followed and influential political families of all-time. It wasn’t difficult to fall in love with their movie star looks, iconic fashion statements, and charismatic personalities. They were basically the poster child of American prominence during their reign. Even though decades have already passed, and new generations have started to come of age, it’s not surprising to note that the public’s fascination of the family is not wavering anytime soon. Alas, long-time followers of the famed family won’t have to refer to old material anymore, as they have something new to look forward to. Hollywood filmmaker, Ryan Murphy, is the latest person to dip his toes into the Kennedy obsession, as he comes up with a new American Story spin-off series aptly called, American Love Story. The scripted anthology series will be made up of real and timeless love stories that have captured hearts all over the world. The first season features the story of one of the most beloved Kennedy heirs, John F. Kennedy Jr.
TV SeriesSFGate

Transformational Experiences With Protagonists in 'Ted Lasso,' 'The Handmaid's Tale,' 'Hamilton' Help Supporting Players Come Into Their Own

The final moment of “Hamilton” could have featured the loquacious lead delivering one final verse from beyond the grave. Instead, the show closes on his wife, Eliza (Phillipa Soo), letting out a deep, penetrating gasp. It follows a musical number that lists Eliza’s mind-blowing accomplishments after her husband’s death, showing that she was strong enough to forge her own path.

Comments / 0

Community Policy