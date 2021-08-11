The Ending of 'Outer Banks' Season 2, Explained

Treasure hunting and looking good while doing it is a hard job, so it's no wonder that the Outer Banks season 2 blooper reel is full of hilarious moments of ruined takes. Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, and more Outer Banks stars show off their goofy sides in a new gag reel for the show that Bailey renames Outer Stanks. They clearly love playing with the slate, dancing, and cracking up with each other. But most of all, they love giving each other a hard time whenever someone messes up a line. Just Pogues being Pogues, right? Wrong, because the Kooks are here too — watching Charles Esten and Drew Starkey get in on this fun is quite the sight to see, especially after their dark season 2 journey together.