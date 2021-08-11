Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks Released Aldon Smith Due to Breach of Trust

By Corbin K. Smith
Posted by 
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QAhpg_0bOim3Bw00

RENTON, WA - The Seahawks believed Aldon Smith could overcome his checkered past and emerge as a key defensive contributor. Likewise, the veteran rusher believed he would thrive in the Pacific Northwest. For a few weeks, it looked like both sides may get their wish.

Unfortunately, the stars didn't align for the courtship to succeed. In a bit of a surprise development early on Wednesday morning, as initially reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Seattle released Smith, opting to part ways days before the team's preseason opener in Las Vegas. In a corresponding move, the team signed linebacker Lakiem Williams, who previously played at Syracuse.

Per multiple sources, Smith violated the Seahawks trust in unspecified ways and his release is not directly tied to his upcoming arraignment in Louisiana for second degree battery charges. Team brass and the player did everything they could to try to address the situation, but ultimately, there wasn't a path forward for them to make things work and when Smith informed the team he wouldn't practice on Wednesday, frustrations boiled over and the team opted to cut ties with him quickly.

The Seahawks originally signed Smith to a one-year deal in April, taking a chance on the talented, yet troubled pass rusher in an obvious low risk, high reward move. Only two days later, a warrant for his arrest went public after being accused of choking a man unconscious in a coffee shop in a New Orleans suburb. Based on a police report obtained from WWL-TV, he confronted the man about marital problems with one of Smith's relatives. He eventually turned himself in and was released on bail.

The arrest was just the latest legal issue for Smith, who has battled substance abuse issues throughout his NFL career. He has been arrested multiple times for driving under the influence and also been charged with domestic violence. He received suspensions in 2014 and 2015 while playing for the 49ers and Raiders and eventually found himself out of the league for four years from 2016 to 2019 due to repeated violations of the NFL's personal conduct and substance abuse policies.

Despite the arrest, Seattle didn't immediately move on from Smith, choosing to let the legal process play out. He didn't participate in the team's offseason program as he worked his way back into shape, but he had practiced every day in training camp and performed well, seeing work as defensive end, linebacker, and even reduced inside as a 3-tech defensive tackle.

While he wouldn't comment on his looming arraignment, the 31-year old Smith seemed to be enjoying his latest opportunity with the Seahawks, crediting a "tremendous support staff" for helping him stay sober during a press conference with reporters on July 31.

"I learned a lot," Smith commented. "Football is an opportunity that a lot of people don't get, and when you get opportunities in life you should make the best of them. You know, there's a lot of people who wish that they could play this game. I'm glad that I just got a chance to be able to do the things that I needed to do to get, you know, mentally right that I could be in a position that when I came back, I could be focused and give it what I need to give it to play."

Unfortunately for Smith, who already was on a zero strike policy, he wasn't able to capitalize on this latest opportunity. With another potential suspension looming in the near future depending on how his legal proceedings unfold, he may finally be out of chances to make it in the league.

As for the Seahawks, they luckily have plenty of depth at defensive end and will move forward with Carlos Dunlap, Benson Mayowa, Alton Robinson, and Darrell Taylor filling out their pass rushing rotation. It's also possible the team could scan the free agent market to add another rusher for the preseason.

Comments / 1

SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
91
Followers
583
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benson Mayowa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Domestic Violence#American Football#Wa#Nfl Network#Syracuse#Wwl Tv#Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

San Francisco 49ers Rumors: Trade For Stephon Gilmore? Jamal Adams Trade? Sign Aldon Smith? Mailbag

49ers rumors are coming out of 49ers training camp 2021 ahead of their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Should the 49ers trade for Stephon Gilmore? Is there any chance the 49ers can trade for Jamal Adams? Now that Aldon Smith has been released, should the 49ers sign him? We also get to the latest on Ha Ha Clinton-Dix signing with the 49ers. 49ers Report host Chase Senior answers all of your 49ers rumors questions surrounding the 49ers preseason and 49ers training camp. NINER GANG! SUBSCRIBE TO THE 49ERS REPORT! We have you covered with the latest 49ers news and rumors: https://www.
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Clayton: Where Seahawks sit with Jamal Adams, after release of Smith

The two biggest stories this week for the Seahawks involve Jamal Adams and Aldon Smith. On Wednesday, the Seahawks made the surprising release of Smith. Meanwhile, they are getting close to a deal for Adams, which is very important. According to Adam Jude and Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times,...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Is former All-Pro Aldon Smith's NFL career over?

Former All-Pro Aldon Smith's professional football career has been littered off-the-gridiron issues. That same narrative reared its ugly head this week when the one-time Pro Bowl defensive end was released by the Seattle Seahawks for reportedly "violating the team's trust," sources told ESPN. The question now is how many more...
NFLfoxbangor.com

Aldon Smith Cut By Seahawks As Battery Case Looms Over NFL Star’s Head

Aldon Smith is team-less once again … the Seattle Seahawks have just cut the star pass rusher, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, as his battery case is still forging on in the Louisiana court system. The 31-year-old signed a 1-year, $1.1 million deal with the ‘Hawks this off-season …...
NFLktbb.com

Seahawks cut DE Aldon Smith for off-the-field matter, sources say

SEATTLE — Aldon Smith’s hopes of continuing his NFL comeback with the Seattle Seahawks are over. The team waived the veteran defensive end, it announced, with sources telling ESPN the move was because of an off-the-field matter. The decision is not football-related but rather the result of Smith violating the team’s trust, according to a source.
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Seahawks officially cut ties with veteran defensive end Aldon Smith

The Seahawks made a rather notable roster move on Wednesday as Seattle has parted ways with defensive end Aldon Smith, who signed with the team earlier this offseason. The move was first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and the team made the release official a few hours later. Smith,...
NFLWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Seahawks waive defensive end Aldon Smith, sign LB Williams

The Seahawks' gamble on oft-troubled defensive end Aldon Smith has ended as the team waived him Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 11, shortly before the team's scheduled practice at the VMAC. The Seahawks signed linebacker Lakiem Williams, a linebacker from Spanaway Lake High who played at Syracuse, to take his place on...
NFLMercury News

‘Personal issues’ end Aldon Smith’s time with Seattle Seahawks

Aldon Smith’s brief time in Seattle Seahawks training camp has come to an end. Smith, 31, was released by the Seahawks on Wednesday. Indications were the embattled defensive end violated the terms of the team’s conditions that were set when it agreed to sign him to a one-year deal for the veterans’ minimum of $1.127 million in April, the Seattle Times reported.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Report: Seahawks release former Mizzou star ahead of preseason opener

During training camps, teams are put into uncomfortable situations of releasing players who will not impact their teams on the field. On Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks released a player who they were counting on to contribute during the 2021 season. Former Missouri Tigers pass rusher Aldon Smith was released by...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 edge rushers Seahawks could have signed instead of Aldon Smith

The Seahawks could have signed several edge rushers instead of Aldon Smith but didn’t. Now he’s gone but some are still available. Smith was released earlier this week as the Seahawks couldn’t trust him. That’s not my opinion, that’s the clause in his contract. Maybe Smith had another off-field incident...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.

Comments / 1

Community Policy