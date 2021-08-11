Seahawks Released Aldon Smith Due to Breach of Trust

RENTON, WA - The Seahawks believed Aldon Smith could overcome his checkered past and emerge as a key defensive contributor. Likewise, the veteran rusher believed he would thrive in the Pacific Northwest. For a few weeks, it looked like both sides may get their wish.

Unfortunately, the stars didn't align for the courtship to succeed. In a bit of a surprise development early on Wednesday morning, as initially reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Seattle released Smith, opting to part ways days before the team's preseason opener in Las Vegas. In a corresponding move, the team signed linebacker Lakiem Williams, who previously played at Syracuse.

Per multiple sources, Smith violated the Seahawks trust in unspecified ways and his release is not directly tied to his upcoming arraignment in Louisiana for second degree battery charges. Team brass and the player did everything they could to try to address the situation, but ultimately, there wasn't a path forward for them to make things work and when Smith informed the team he wouldn't practice on Wednesday, frustrations boiled over and the team opted to cut ties with him quickly.

The Seahawks originally signed Smith to a one-year deal in April, taking a chance on the talented, yet troubled pass rusher in an obvious low risk, high reward move. Only two days later, a warrant for his arrest went public after being accused of choking a man unconscious in a coffee shop in a New Orleans suburb. Based on a police report obtained from WWL-TV, he confronted the man about marital problems with one of Smith's relatives. He eventually turned himself in and was released on bail.

The arrest was just the latest legal issue for Smith, who has battled substance abuse issues throughout his NFL career. He has been arrested multiple times for driving under the influence and also been charged with domestic violence. He received suspensions in 2014 and 2015 while playing for the 49ers and Raiders and eventually found himself out of the league for four years from 2016 to 2019 due to repeated violations of the NFL's personal conduct and substance abuse policies.

Despite the arrest, Seattle didn't immediately move on from Smith, choosing to let the legal process play out. He didn't participate in the team's offseason program as he worked his way back into shape, but he had practiced every day in training camp and performed well, seeing work as defensive end, linebacker, and even reduced inside as a 3-tech defensive tackle.

While he wouldn't comment on his looming arraignment, the 31-year old Smith seemed to be enjoying his latest opportunity with the Seahawks, crediting a "tremendous support staff" for helping him stay sober during a press conference with reporters on July 31.

"I learned a lot," Smith commented. "Football is an opportunity that a lot of people don't get, and when you get opportunities in life you should make the best of them. You know, there's a lot of people who wish that they could play this game. I'm glad that I just got a chance to be able to do the things that I needed to do to get, you know, mentally right that I could be in a position that when I came back, I could be focused and give it what I need to give it to play."

Unfortunately for Smith, who already was on a zero strike policy, he wasn't able to capitalize on this latest opportunity. With another potential suspension looming in the near future depending on how his legal proceedings unfold, he may finally be out of chances to make it in the league.

As for the Seahawks, they luckily have plenty of depth at defensive end and will move forward with Carlos Dunlap, Benson Mayowa, Alton Robinson, and Darrell Taylor filling out their pass rushing rotation. It's also possible the team could scan the free agent market to add another rusher for the preseason.