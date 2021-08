The Pokemon Company has announced two EPs for their P25 music campaign, which celebrates Pokemon’s 25th anniversary with a collection of songs from popular music artists. The EPs are titled the “Pokémon 25: The Red EP” and “Pokémon 25: The Blue EP”, referencing the original Pokemon Red/Blue version games. The Red EP is now available, and includes the previously released track by Mabel (“Take It Home”) as well as two brand new tracks from Cyn (“Wonderful”) and Vince Staples (“Got ‘Em”). The Blue EP is set to release on August 20th, and will contain remixes of all three songs by ZHU.