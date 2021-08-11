Cancel
Twitter's redesign includes new font, less visual clutter

By Queenie Wong
CNET
 7 days ago

Twitter on Wednesday unveiled a new design for its website, including a new font, higher-contrast colors and less visual clutter. The social media company said the changes are meant to make it easier for people to scroll through text, photos and videos. "While it might feel weird at first, these...

