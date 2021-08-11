Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Fungi Are a Sign of Soil Health

By Linda Chalker-Scott
finegardening.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA great indicator of soil and plant health is the appearance of fungi in a lawn. The fruiting bodies of an important underground community, they often appear in the fall after we’ve stopped mowing. Many (if not all) of these fungal species are mycorrhizal, which means they create a fine network of rootlike structures that serve as a beneficial link between plant roots and soil nutrients. Once they have inoculated receptive roots, they increase water uptake, increase nutrient uptake, and prevent pathogens from colonizing roots.

www.finegardening.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Health#Fungi#Compost#Rootlike Structures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningDodge City Daily Globe

The Importance of Soil Aggregate Stability

Soil aggregates are groups of individual soil particles that bind to each other more strongly than adjacent particles. Aggregates that don’t fall apart and revert to individual soil particles, when are subject to disruptive forces like tillage, erosion, or even a rainfall event, are considered stable. Aggregate stability is highly...
Seneca County, NYCitizen Online

Eco Talk: First step in promoting soil health is awareness

Soil is considered to be the skin of the earth, and when healthy, is capable of supporting plant life that is so critical to life on earth as we know it. As humans, we tend to ignore this critical and limited resource. With more than 80% of Americans living, working and playing in urban areas, there is a disconnect between people and soil.
Oconomowoc, WIWatertown Daily Times

Farmers for Lake Country to present Soil Health Field Day

NASHOTAH — A Soil Health Field Day will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the Oconomowoc Community Center. The OCC is located at 220 W. Wisconsin Avenue in the city of Oconomowoc. The program, which is being presented by Farmers For Lake Country, will begin with a...
AgricultureArgus Observer Online

Better soil health starts with farmer-researcher collaboration

URBANA, Ill. — Ask a farmer, a scientist and a conservation professional to define soil health, and you might come up with three rather different answers. That mismatch may be at the root of lower-than-ideal adoption of soil conservation practices, according to a new study from the University of Illinois and The Ohio State University.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Do chickens boost soil health, increase profits on organic vegetable farms?

Historically, chickens were not a rare sight on farms, where they contributed to soil fertility as they freely pecked and scratched around vegetable gardens and crop land. Now, University of California Cooperative Extension specialists have launched a research project to quantify the potential for chickens to be part of safe and sustainable commercial organic vegetable production.
Gardeningocmomblog.com

Is It Better To Propagate Succulents In Water Or Soil?

Succulents are a great choice whether you are looking for a new plant for your garden or you would like to add a bit of variety to your indoor garden. One of the great things about succulents is that they are extremely tough plants. While they are physically quite sensitive and even a slight nudge can easily break off a leaf, in terms of the climate and the physical environment that they can live in, your options are endless. You don’t have to do much to get a succulent to grow and live a healthy life. In fact, succulents do much better when they aren’t the center of attention and aren’t getting fed something every few hours. By design, succulents are meant to live in sparse conditions and they strive in dry environments.
Gardeningswillinoisnews.com

They thrash about and are here for your soil

University of Illinois Extension issued the following announcement on Aug. 12. They are here! They thrash side to side when threatened or touched by the unknowing observer. Jumping worms have spread throughout our Central Illinois gardens and they could be in your backyard right now. Local Master Gardeners have confirmed non-native and invasive jumping worms in Bloomington-Normal gardens. During the recent Glorious Garden Festival, Master Gardeners handed out over 400 flyers educating local garden enthusiast on how to halt the spread in Central Illinois. As of July, 30 counties in Illinois have confirmed jumping worm.
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Soil-Biodegradable Mulch In Strawberry Field Day, Aug 17

The UC Cooperative Extension, Washington State University and Monterey Bay Marine Sanctuary have been working together this past year field testing five different formulations of biodegradable bed mulch in strawberry. See five types of soil-biodegradable mulches (BDMs) applied to strawberries in Salinas Valley. Learn what a BDM is, what it is made from, and comparative economics with traditional PE plastic mulch. See first-hand how it is performing in the field and learn from other farmers who are trialing it about their experiences and expectations. Learn about how plastic impacts soil health. For more information on the event, contact Jazmine Mejia-Muñoz at jazmine@californiamsf.org or call (661) 331-2612. Register HERE All local and state health guidelines will be enforced. If you have not received a Covid vaccine please wear a mask.
GardeningPosted by
Great Bend Post

FICK: Using compost

Many gardeners make compost without understanding how to use it around the home. Composthas a number of horticultural applications, which are described below. Fertilization and soil improvement. Organic materials can be added to improve soil looseness and workability. Heavy, tight clay soils benefit from the loosening effects of composted organic materials. In sandy soils, organic material acts as a sponge to hold water and nutrients.Compost contains nutrients plants require. The amount of specific nutrients depends on the types of materials composted and how much water the pile contains. The suggested application rate is 50 to 100 pounds per 100 square feet, which is about ¼ inch of material spread over the entire garden. The best time to apply compost is just before tillage in either the spring or fall to incorporate the compost throughout the root zone. In Kansas, garden soils are often tilled in the fall. Compost made early in the season should be ready by then, or use last year’s compost if you have a two-pile system.
AgricultureYankton Daily Press

Soil Health School: Changing Farms, Changing Lives

PIERRE — It’s hard to know which events will change the course of a person’s life. For Austin Carlson, one of those events was Soil Health School. In 2018, a neighbor invited him and his father to attend the three-day school. Now, he’s a soil health technician with the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition and helping to plan this year’s Soil Health School, Aug. 25-27, in Mitchell.
Johnson County, KSgardnernews.com

Fall series focused on growing organic produce

For many eating homegrown foods is a highlight of summer dining. And for some, there is a desire to grow them organically. To address this topic, Zac Hoppenstedt, Johnson County extension horticulture agent, shared his tips August 4 as part of the Kansas State University Research and Extension Garden Hour.
Lansing, MIfinegardening.com

Conifers in Dale’s Garden

Today Dale Dailey (whom we’ve visited before: Dale’s Garden in 2020) is sharing some special conifers. Coniferous trees and shrubs have a special place in our garden located near Lansing, Michigan. Fortunately, we have enough space for many varieties of larger conifers around the perimeter of the garden, but I have also integrated smaller and dwarf varieties into our ornamental gardens. Following are a few examples.
Delaware County, OHDelaware Gazette

Importance of soil in everyday life

What is soil? It is mixture of minerals, air and water, along with dead and living organisms. It is one of the four things we can’t live without: water, sunlight, air and soil. Soil is not dirt. Dirt is what is under your fingernails and what is found inside your vacuum cleaner. Soil is an amazing natural resource and according to the Soil Science Society of America, there are 22,000 different soils just in the United States!
Gardeningasheville.com

The Basics of Soil pH and Lime

Soils in our humid southern climate are naturally acidic and some old-timers often referred to soil needing to be “sweet” for good plant growth. This expression most often relates to the use of lime to correct our acidic soils. Lime is commonly used by farmers and home gardeners to help...
GardeningNews-Herald

Master Gardener: More myths and legends from the garden

In my previous article by the same topic, I mentioned some of the science-based information revealed by Dr. Linda Chalker-Scott in her book “The Informed Gardener.” The following are some more of her truths and myths. Myth: “Botanically derived pesticides are safer than synthetics. In other words, “if it is...
GardeningOne Green Planet

5 Innovative Garden Designs That Reduce Work and Increase Fertility

When we grow food, we have to think about the soil. That’s where the crops get their daily recommended, and in turn, that’s how our food becomes nutritious. The minerals and micronutrients in the soil fill our carrots and lettuce and tomatoes and apples and all the other fruit, veg, grains, and legumes with what does a body good.
Animalsgladstonedispatch.com

Caterpillars horn in on tomato plants

Several types of caterpillars damage tomato plants in Missouri, but the tomato hornworm and the tobacco hornworm usually get the most attention because of the prominent horn on the last segment of their bodies, according to a press release. These insects are big, green, and hungry, said University of Missouri...
Seattle, WAqueenannenews.com

Get Growing: The perfect time for planting fall veggies

Oh, Seattle. You do like to keep gardeners on the edge of their trowels. As an urban farmer of any scale, we wait and wait ’til the climate forces align to plant your summer crops — your tomatoes, peppers, squash and cucumbers. Maybe an heirloom French cantaloupe or pumpkin for the Type A’s.
Ohio Statefinegardening.com

Revisiting an Ohio Garden

Today’s photos come from Criss in northeastern Ohio, whose garden we have seen before (Criss’s Ohio Garden). This and the next two pictures are in the west yard. I have two separate yards to garden in; the west yard is a deep and wide space, whereas the east is long and narrow. This picture is behind the house, and the fenced-in area here has a pond in the middle of it. I have ‘Endless Summer’ hydrangeas (Hydrangea macrophylla ‘Endless Summer’, Zones 5–9) and hostas (Hosta hybrids, Zones 3–8) and coneflowers (Echinacea purpurea, Zones 4–9), and the tall yellow flowers are cup plants (Silphium perfoliatum, Zones 4–8). If you look toward the back you can see the old outhouse that is original to the property. There are woods behind all the gardens in this west yard.
Garden, MIpioneertribune.com

In the Garden

Convert landscape and garden trimmings into valuable compost. Incorporate this soil amendment into garden soil to improve drainage in clay soil and increase water-holding ability in fast draining sandy soils. It also promotes healthy plant growth more resistant to insect and disease problems and keeps plant-based kitchen scraps and garden waste out of landfills. Composting is as simple as placing […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy