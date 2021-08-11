Fungi Are a Sign of Soil Health
A great indicator of soil and plant health is the appearance of fungi in a lawn. The fruiting bodies of an important underground community, they often appear in the fall after we’ve stopped mowing. Many (if not all) of these fungal species are mycorrhizal, which means they create a fine network of rootlike structures that serve as a beneficial link between plant roots and soil nutrients. Once they have inoculated receptive roots, they increase water uptake, increase nutrient uptake, and prevent pathogens from colonizing roots.www.finegardening.com
Comments / 0