Wichita man, dog killed when pickup truck crashes into semi near Viola

VIOLA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 61-year-old Wichita man and one of two dogs in his pickup truck have died after a crash involving a semi in southwest Sedgwick County. The accident was reported just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on K-42 near West 87th Street South, a few miles northeast of Viola. Trooper Chad Crittenden with the Kansas Highway Patrol said the GMC pickup was heading west when it crossed the center line.