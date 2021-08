Pictured here is the Hammell family with a wonderful catch from earlier this week aboard the “Lisa B.”. Every day this week was filled with kingfish and bonito catches. We mixed in an occasional sailfish and failed to close the deal on several wahoo bites. Needless to say as you can tell from the picture we stayed busy, putting up some great numbers. The kingfish are getting bigger as the average weight was around 12 pounds. Personally, I love to eat kingfish the same day we catch it. We dice it up and make tacos. Others love to smoke the kingfish and I believe it makes the best fish dip on the planet.