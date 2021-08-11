Cancel
What will this year’s butter sculpture be? 800 pounds of butter arrive at NYS Fair

By Geoff Herbert
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What will this year’s New York State Fair butter sculpture be? We’ll find out soon, as 800 pounds of butter arrived at the NYS Fairgrounds this past week. According to a press release, sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton unpacked the butter and their tools over the weekend and began work on the 53rd Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans. The butter, produced from over 2,000 gallons of milk, came from Batavia, N.Y.-based producer O-AT-KA Milk Products.

www.syracuse.com

