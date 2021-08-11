Cancel
Albany, NY

Hochul says she’s ready, pushes Cuomo away: ‘We have not been close’

By Kevin Tampone
Syracuse.com
 7 days ago
Albany, N.Y. — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul wasted no time today letting New Yorkers know she is prepared to take over for Gov. Andrew Cuomo when he resigns in less than two weeks. In fact, Hochul said she doesn’t need another two weeks to get ready. She didn’t ask for the 14-day transition period Cuomo outlined. It was something Cuomo and his team viewed as necessary, she said.

