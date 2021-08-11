Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Images of This Year’s Air Jordan 5 ‘Oreo’ Release Surface

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29lhma_0bOiiY5800

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A popular Air Jordan 5 style appears to be making its way back to sneaker shelves soon.

Sneaker social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Air Jordan 5 “Oreo” on Instagram yesterday and in the post’s caption revealed that the shoe will release next month. Jordan Brand first released this “Oreo” colorway of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature shoe in November 2013 and while the pair features the same name as the popular sandwich cookie, there’s no connection between the two entities.

The Air Jordan 5 “Oreo” features a premium black suede upper that’s contrasted by a white sock liner while clear netting makes an appearance on both the tongue and side panels. Rounding out the look is the white foam midsole and a blue translucent outsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 5 “Oreo” will be released in full-family sizing on Sept. 11 but the launch info has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.

In addition to the forthcoming release, the brand also reissued the beloved Jordan 5 “Raging Bull” in April along with a new “Orange Blaze” makeup of the shoe set to drop next month via SNKRS.

For fans who aren’t interested in waiting until next month to buy a pair, the 2013 version of the Air Jordan 5 “Oreo” is available now in the secondary market.

On StockX, for instance, the lowest asking price at the time of publication is $240 for a men’s size 12.5 and a high bid of $386 for a men’s size 11.

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan Brand#Oreo#The Tongue#Zsneakerheadz#The Air Jordan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Apparelhypebeast.com

Here's a Closer Look at PJ Tucker's $250,000 USD Diamond Air Jordan 1

Details of P.J. Tucker‘s diamond-Swoosh Air Jordan 1s have just arrived. Worn by the NBA champion to the final game vs. the Suns, the shoes were made by Dominic Ciambrone, aka The Shoe Surgeon, along with Jason of Beverly Hills. Priced at roughly $250,000 USD, the sneakers see 2,020 brilliant...
ApparelSneakerFiles

How the Air Jordan 4 ‘Oklahoma Sooners’ PE Looks On-Feet

Before the Oklahoma Sooners take on Alabama on New Year’s Day at the Capital One Orange Bowl, we have a look at the Sooners Air Jordan 4 PE. Looking closer, this Air Jordan 4 comes highlighted with Red across the upper, speckled detailing across the midsole, and translucent lace wings. Following, we have Oklahoma Sooners branding on the tongue while the Jumpman logo lands on the heels. Completing the look is an icy outsole.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 36 Debuts On August 19th

The Air Jordan 36 was first teased by German-American hooper, Isatou “Satou” Sabally, in early March only to debut on-court courtesy of Jayson Tatum on the 25th of that month. Originally believed to be scheduled for a September launch to coincide with the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season, the latest proposition in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series has been listed as arriving as early as August 19th by select sportswear retailers in North America.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 Utility “Grind”

In the past year, Nike has made large strides towards zero, incorporating sustainable efforts throughout the entirety of the umbrella. And soon, Jordan Brand will lead the way for Fall 2021 with the Air Jordan 12 Utility “Grind.”. As its namesake implies, Grind materials are the star of the show,...
ApparelSneakerFiles

EXCLUSIVE: Air Jordan 9 ‘Particle Grey’ Releasing January 2022

What seems like a yearly tradition, Jordan Brand will release a new Air Jordan 9 colorway to start the new year. Dropping in 2022, we have the Air Jordan 9 ‘Particle Grey’ pair. The color blocking resembles that of a ‘Baron’ release. However, due to the addition of Red, the...
ShoppingSneakerFiles

Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 11 ‘Space Jam’ Sample Sold for $176,000

With Nike and Converse releasing the new Space Jam: A New Legacy collection, there is another ‘Space Jam’ pair that won’t come cheap and is available for bidding. Shown is the Air Jordan 11 ‘Space Jam’ player sample that is currently being auction off by Sotheby’s. This Air Jordan 11 was made for Michael Jordan to wear in the original 1996 Space Jam movie. However, the pair were never worn. Due to age, the outsoles are Yellowed, but a nice touch is MJ’s signature in Silver on the left shoe. Also, the pair is MJ’s size 13. This pair also comes with a custom box with velvet on the inside and a laser-etched Tune Squad logo.
Apparelgolfmagic.com

Eastside Golf LAUNCHES collaboration with Air Jordan for new SHOE RELEASE

Michael Jordan's love for golf has always been very strong and his Jordan Brand regularly release golf versions of their Air Jordan Retro models. The AJ4s were launched earlier this year for the PGA Championship and US Open. Another golf version of the Air Jordan 4 is on the horizon, but this will be in collaboration with Eastside Golf.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 12 "Royalty"

The rollout of Jordan Brand‘s fall 2021 retro collection is in full swing, but sneaker leakers are already looking ahead to the Jumpman’s holiday 2021 collection, one piece of which is the Air Jordan 12 “Royalty.” Essentially an Air Jordan 12 “Taxi” with gold detailing thrown in for good measure, the “Royalty” offers an undeniably regal take on an Air Jordan classic.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "Jade Horizon" Drops This Winter: First Look

Back in 2020, the Air Jordan 5 had a huge moment thanks to the fact that it was celebrating its 30th anniversary. As a result, we got a plethora of amazing colorways and retros. Since that time, Jordan Brand has continued to deliver some fantastic Jordan 5 offerings to the market, and 2021 has proven to be another great year for the iconic 90s silhouette.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Beyoncé and adidas Unveil New “IVY PARK RODEO” Collection

Since signing with the family back in April 2019, Beyoncé has taken the footwear and apparel world by storm through various collaborative releases. Thanks to the backing of the German brand, the contemporary R&B artist’s IVY PARK line has been reinvigorated with new life, and she continues to be one of the stronger female icons that’s moving the needle in the sportswear realm. On deck for the two parties is a fourth launch which entails the all-new “IVY PARK RODEO” Collection. The footwear and apparel range aims to celebrate the powerful impact of Black men and women on American Western culture.
ApparelSole Collector

The Nike Air Mowabb Is Reportedly Returning This Year

This year, Nike will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Mowabb by bringing back the model in some of its most iconic styles. Official Nike product images of this year’s forthcoming Air Mowabb retro styles have arrived, which shows the “Birch” makeup that last re-released in 2015, as well as the “Gravity Purple” iteration returning to shelves for the first time ever. This shoe was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield in 1991 as part of the Swoosh’s All Conditions Gear (ACG) outdoor line and it features similar design elements to the Nike Air Huarache that debuted the same year as seen with the neoprene ankle collar and heel counter.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6-17-23 Hybrid Shoe Is Making A Return

Back in 2014, hybrid styles based on the AJ6 were releasing en masse. One such example, the Air Jordan 6-17-23, was arguably one of the most interesting takes, its look an amalgamation of the aforementioned as well as the much more modern AJ17. And after not seeing the light of day for some time, the hybrid silhouette is suddenly seeing a Retro right at the peak of 2021.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Reebok Answer IV Gets A “Bred” Makeover

While the “Bred” moniker (short for black + red) is typically associated with footwear of the Air Jordan variety, it’s commonly attached to most hoops footwear covered in that timeless color-combination. Here it appears on one of the most popular signature shoes of Michael Jordan’s peers – the pound-for-pound greatest known as Allen Iverson. As Reebok continues its celebration of the Reebok Answer IV with a variety of must-have drops, the brand offers up an OG-style color-blocking that sees the famed Flash Red at the forefoot blending in a solid black with a rear, while the added touch of contrasted red stitching towards the rear overlay adds some fashionable flair to this sporty retro. The upper is built with full leather – smooth on the aforementioned toe overlay and a light tumbled texture on the rear panel and tongue shroud.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets A Two-Toned Midsole And A Pop Of Blue

Among the Nike Air Max collection of revolutionary models is a silhouette inspired by the human body—the Nike Air Max 95. The layered construction of Sergio Lozano’s design is a reference to the anatomy of muscles. Despite the graduated panels being a signature element of the AM 95, an upcoming Nike Air Max 95 Ultra is ditching the layered look while shaking up the design with bright blue accents and a two-toned midsole.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Unveils the Highly-Anticipated Air Jordan 36

The latest sneaker in Michael Jordan’s signature basketball line is here. After being teased on social media in May by WNBA star Satou Sabally, Jordan Brand revealed the Air Jordan 36 today and fans won’t need to wait before they can get their hands on a pair. According to the brand, it opted to use a jacquard leno-weave material for the shoe’s upper that’s robust while also lightweight and adaptable to different foot shapes. The Jordan 36’s standout design element is the midsole, which is equipped with the most Zoom Air cushioning that the brand has put into a signature shoe. This...
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Daniel Moon and Reebok Have Another Sneaker Collab Dropping Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Reebok has teamed up with Daniel Moon once again for another sneaker collaboration. The sportswear brand confirmed via its release calendar that the Los Angeles-based hair colorist and founder of the salon HAIR Los Angeles has reimagined the classic Club C and Classic Leather silhouettes for their latest project with two iterations for each silhouette arriving before the month’s end. According to Reebok, the collaborative Classic Leather styles feature four-color gradients designed by Moon and are inspired by some of the brand’s...
Apparelhypebeast.com

The Nike ACG Air Mowabb Releases in a "Twine" Colorway

Aside from returning in “Gravity Purple” and “Birch/Bright Mandarin,” the ACG Air Mowabb is also set to release in a “Twine” colorway. The latest in the 30th-anniversary celebrations of the Air Mowabb, the upcoming features a bold mix of “Twine/Fusion Red/Club Gold/Teal Charge.” The upper of the shoe is constructed of soft nubuck leather in light tan contrasted by the teal nylon collars that extend up the ankle. Further detailing comes in the form of black heel counters and bright red branding elements that serve as extra hits of colors. Finishing up the design of the shoe are light tan speckled midsoles paired with rubber outsoles made of teal and black segments.
RetailSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 2021 Releasing in Black and Grey

Nike has a strong lineup of their latest Air Max model, the Air Max 2021, and one of the next pairs we have to showcase comes in a simple theme. Furthermore, it features at least 20% recycled materials. This Nike Air Max 2021 comes dressed in a Black, Iron Grey,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy