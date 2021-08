Thirty days and 25 practices stand between Auburn and its season opener against Akron — which will mark the official start of the Bryan Harsin era. Players report for fall camp Thursday, with the first day of practices set for Friday as the 2021 approaches on the horizon. There is plenty to be settled, and plenty of questions to be answered between now and when the Tigers take the field in front of a packed Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 4.