Boulder, CO

Boulder K9 officer now protected with body armor

By Web Staff
KDVR.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – A K9 belonging to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is now protected by a brand new stab and bullet proof vest. K9 Sapper recently received the vest from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The organization provides families an opportunity to sponsor a vest for dogs working in law enforcement or other related agencies around the country by donating $985. Sapper’s vest was sponsored by Lindsay Favley of Colorado Springs and her family.

