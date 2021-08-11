Massillon Salvation Army distributes school supplies to area students
MASSILLON – Getting ready for the school startup means the Salvation Army doles out hundreds of book bags Wednesday packed with learning supplies to local youths. The Massillon citadel is supplying more than 400 families this week with back-to-school giveaway items. Kindergarten through high school students are the recipients of colorful book bags filled with pens and pencils, scissors, notebooks, crayons, glue and more.www.cantonrep.com
