Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Walker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Walker, north central Tuscaloosa and northwestern Jefferson Counties through 215 PM CDT At 146 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sumiton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Western Birmingham, Gardendale, Fultondale, Sumiton, Cordova, Dora, Adamsville, Warrior, Kimberly, Graysville, Sylvan Springs, Brookside, Parrish, Mulga, Maytown, West Jefferson, Cardiff, Gorgas Steam Plant, Gorgas and Forestdale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH