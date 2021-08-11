Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trinity County, CA

Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Trinity AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY FOR AREAS NEAR WEAVERVILLE AND LEWISTON CA The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert for Weaverville and Lewiston, CA in effect until noon PDT Thursday and relayed by National Weather Service Eureka CA. Hazardous air quality conditions are expected in and around Weaverville and Lewiston is expected to last through Thursday. Smoke is expected to continue impacting areas close to the fires and expanding along river drainages over a wider area. Areas near and just to the east of the fires will see the most persistent smoke and hazardous air quality, and that trend will likely continue through the rest of the week. Residents should plan to continue to take measures to protect their health, such as staying indoors with windows and doors closed. Consider leaving the area until smoke conditions improve if you have repeated coughing, shortness of breath, chest tightness or pain, nausea, or unusual fatigue. FOR PERSONS IN DEL NORTE...HUMBOLDT AND TRINITY COUNTIES...Please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the current air quality alert and additional advisories and air quality information. Air quality monitors and the current Air Quality Index for specific communities can be viewed at fire.airnow.gov.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weaverville, CA
City
Lewiston, CA
County
Trinity County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quality Management#Air Quality Alert#Northern Trinity#Smoke#Del Norte#Fire Airnow Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy