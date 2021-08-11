Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Trinity AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY FOR AREAS NEAR WEAVERVILLE AND LEWISTON CA The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert for Weaverville and Lewiston, CA in effect until noon PDT Thursday and relayed by National Weather Service Eureka CA. Hazardous air quality conditions are expected in and around Weaverville and Lewiston is expected to last through Thursday. Smoke is expected to continue impacting areas close to the fires and expanding along river drainages over a wider area. Areas near and just to the east of the fires will see the most persistent smoke and hazardous air quality, and that trend will likely continue through the rest of the week. Residents should plan to continue to take measures to protect their health, such as staying indoors with windows and doors closed. Consider leaving the area until smoke conditions improve if you have repeated coughing, shortness of breath, chest tightness or pain, nausea, or unusual fatigue. FOR PERSONS IN DEL NORTE...HUMBOLDT AND TRINITY COUNTIES...Please visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the current air quality alert and additional advisories and air quality information. Air quality monitors and the current Air Quality Index for specific communities can be viewed at fire.airnow.gov.