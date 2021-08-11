Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Washington County in north central Maryland Northeastern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia Northeastern Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 251 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Martinsburg, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Hagerstown, Martinsburg, Shepherdstown, Municipal Stadium, Robinwood, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Boonsboro, Paramount-Long Meadow, Wilson-Conococheague, Williamsport, Mount Lena, San Mar, Saint James, Berkeley, Halfway, Keedysville, Funkstown, Falling Waters, Sharpsburg and Fairplay. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH