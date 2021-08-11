Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 12:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 215 PM MST. * At 1203 PM MST, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain in Verde River and Sycamore Creek which is a tributary to the Verde River. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. A webcam on Sycamore Creek showed significant flow near where it merges into the Verde River. A USGS gauge further upstream on Sycamore Creek measured a 6 foot rise. Flood waters are expected to continue into the Verde River. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fountain Hills and Fort McDowell. This includes the following highways AZ Route 87 between mile markers 189 and 193. This includes the following streams and drainages Sycamore Creek, Verde River and Salt River. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
