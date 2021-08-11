Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 215 PM MST. * At 1203 PM MST, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain in Verde River and Sycamore Creek which is a tributary to the Verde River. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. A webcam on Sycamore Creek showed significant flow near where it merges into the Verde River. A USGS gauge further upstream on Sycamore Creek measured a 6 foot rise. Flood waters are expected to continue into the Verde River. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fountain Hills and Fort McDowell. This includes the following highways AZ Route 87 between mile markers 189 and 193. This includes the following streams and drainages Sycamore Creek, Verde River and Salt River. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Fountain Hills, AZ
City
Fort Mcdowell, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#12 03 00#Usgs#Sycamore Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Graham, Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 18:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham; Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1045 PM MST. * At 744 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oracle, San Manuel and Campo Bonito.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 12:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Bush burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 1228 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sunflower, Punkin Center and Tonto Basin. This includes the following highways AZ Route 188 between mile markers 260 and 266. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 218 and 227. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Southwest Utah FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of Utah, including the following area, Southwest Utah. * From 11 PM MDT this evening through Wednesday evening. * Thunderstorms capable of producing torrential rainfall are expected across the watch area this evening into Wednesday evening. There may be a decrease in rainfall rates Wednesday morning through early Wednesday afternoon. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially in slot canyons, slickrock areas, small streams and normally dry washes. Debris flows are also possible near recent burn scars. Debris flows are also possible near recent burn scars.
Centre County, PAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Centre, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Centre; Huntingdon The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania South central Centre County in central Pennsylvania * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 201 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mcalevys Fort, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near State College, Boalsburg, Pine Grove Mills and Park Forest Village around 220 PM EDT. Lemont and Houserville around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Tussey Mountain Ski Area, Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania Military Museum and University Park Airport. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 69 to 75. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Madison County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rain is increasing the risk of landslides, especially in areas where slides have occurred in the past. Be especially alert if you are near a stream, especially at the base of a mountain or in a cove. Watch for loose-moving soil and rocks or a sudden increase in streamflow. Leave the area quickly if this is observed. When driving along roads where the terrain is steep or rocky, watch and listen for falling rocks, mud, trees and other debris. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Madison County in western North Carolina * Until 200 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 754 PM EDT, Heavy rain has ended across the warned area of Madison County. However, excessive runoff continues and many area streams continue to rise. Additional Minor flooding is likely over the next few hours before streams start to crest and conditions improve later tonight. Between 2 and 4 inches of storm-total rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area, but this will NOT cause new flooding to develop. Flash flooding is ongoing! Please avoid all flooded roadways and stay away from low-lying areas and low-water crossings, as floodwaters can rise rapidly and without warning. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Marshall, Mars Hill, Hot Springs, Walnut, Allenstand, Spring Creek, Faust, Luck, Wolf Ridge and Max Patch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Steuben County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Steuben The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Steuben County in central New York * Until 1115 PM EDT Wednesday. * At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the area which is expected to continue into the night. This will cause urban and small stream flooding to begin this evening. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hornell, Bath, Canisteo, Wayland, Addison, Woodhull, Howard, Jasper, Thurston, Troupsburg, Avoca, Cameron, Arkport, Cohocton, Greenwood, Hartsville, West Cameron, Haskinville, Kanona and South Dansville. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area tonight. This additional rain will result in increased minor flooding of poor drainage areas in towns and cities, as well as small streams.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 19:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1045 PM MST. * At 744 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oracle, San Manuel and Campo Bonito.
Robertson County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Robertson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Robertson County through 445 PM CDT At 356 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Coopertown, or near Springfield, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Springfield, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Cross Plains, Pleasant View, Orlinda, Adams and Cedar Hill. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 22 and 26. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 13:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Telegraph burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 121 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar. During the late morning hours between 1.5 and 2.25 inches of rain had fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Flash flood impacts have been reported in Russell Gulch and Sixshooter Canyon. Any additional rainfall will cause these creeks and washes to rise again. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Bush burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 246 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Burn Scar. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Bush Fire wildfire burn area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sunflower, Punkin Center and Tonto Basin. This includes the following highways AZ Route 188 between mile markers 260 and 266. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 217 and 226. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 15:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Heavy Rainfall will cause flash flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across rural roads. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 314 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pennock Pass and Pingree Park. This includes the following additional locations Box Prairie, Poudre Springs, Monument Gulch, Jacks Gulch, Upper Pingree Park Road, Lower Pingree Park Road and Sky Ranch. This includes the following streams and drainages Bennett Creek, Miller Fork, Little Beaver Creek, Cache La Poudre River, Pennock Creek, Eld Creek, Pendergrass Creek, Buckhorn Creek, South Fork Cache La Poudre River and Fall Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 445 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain near and south of the Village of Oak Creek. Between 0.75 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.50 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rimrock, Montezuma Well, Village At Oak Creek, Lake Montezuma, Mcguireville, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Wet Beaver Creek Campground and V Bar V Visitors Center. This includes the following swimming holes Wet Beaver Creek Day Use Area and Bell Crossing "The Crack". This includes the following highways State Route 179 between mile markers 299 and 307. Interstate 17 between mile markers 294 and 309. This includes the following streams and drainages West Clear Creek, Verde River, Walker Creek, Oak Creek, Dry Beaver Creek, Russell Wash, Turkey Creek, Jacks Canyon, Long Canyon, Rarick Canyon, Rattlesnake Canyon and Beaver Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 12:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Whitfield County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 17:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 06:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Coahulla Creek near Keiths Mill near Dalton affecting Whitfield County. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Coahulla Creek near Keiths Mill near Dalton. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 4:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet. * Flood stage is 16 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 16.1 feet this evening. * Impact...At 16 feet, Minor flooding begins. Pasture and fields upstream...right and left bank from the Keiths Mill Road bridge and downstream on the left bank begin to flood.
Montour County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Montour; Northumberland; Snyder; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Northumberland, eastern Snyder, northwestern Montour and eastern Union Counties through 500 PM EDT At 429 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fremont, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sunbury, Milton, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Northumberland, Mifflinburg, Winfield, Watsontown, Shamokin Dam, Linntown, Hummels Wharf, Middleburg, New Columbia, Montandon, Kreamer, Port Trevorton, Penns Creek, Richfield, Mount Pleasant Mills and Kratzerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Millard County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Millard by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Millard The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Millard County in central Utah * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 605 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Black Rock. This includes the following streams and drainages Corn Creek, Cove Creek and Beaver River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Carroll County, MDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for north central Maryland. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for north central Maryland. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Washington The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Washington County in north central Maryland Northwestern Carroll County in north central Maryland Northwestern Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Robinwood, or near Municipal Stadium, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Hagerstown, Thurmont, Emmitsburg, Robinwood, Smithsburg, Mount Aetna, Mount Lena, San Mar, Wolfsville, Saint James, Cavetown, Funkstown, Fairplay, Leitersburg, Sabillasville, Fort Ritchie, Chewsville, Ringgold, Harney and Bridgeport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 17:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 502 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Canyon National Park and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following highways Highway 180 between mile markers 242 and 253. This includes the following streams and drainages Coconino Wash, Deer Tank Wash, Lee Canyon, Lava Wash, Red Horse Wash, Little Red Horse Wash, Hance Creek, Miller Wash, Cedar Wash, Campbell Francis Wash and Deadman Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Grant, Natchitoches, Red River, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bienville; Grant; Natchitoches; Red River; Winn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Grant, southeastern Red River, northeastern Natchitoches, south central Bienville and Winn Parishes through 430 PM CDT At 401 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Campti to 8 miles east of Montgomery. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Winnfield, Campti, Montgomery, Martin, Clarence, Goldonna, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Calvin, Atlanta, Grand Ecore, St. Maurice, Joyce, Black Lake, Chestnut, Clear Lake and Creston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Juab County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Juab, Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 12:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Juab; Utah THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL JUAB AND SOUTHWESTERN UTAH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for central and northern Utah.

Comments / 0

Community Policy