Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Northwestern Orangeburg by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Northwestern Orangeburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Calhoun and northwestern Orangeburg Counties through 330 PM EDT At 253 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Orangeburg, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Brookdale, Orangeburg County Airport, Claflin College, Edisto Gardens, South Carolina State University, North, Neeses, Cordova, Livingston, Prince of Orange Mall, Edisto and Wilkinson Heights. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 137 and 145. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
