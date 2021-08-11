Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burke County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Caldwell and central Burke Counties through 315 PM EDT At 251 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Morganton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Morganton, Lenoir, Sawmills, Granite Falls, Valdese, Hudson, Icard, Cajah`s Mountain, Drexel and Hildebran. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Icard, NC
City
Morganton, NC
County
Burke County, NC
City
Granite Falls, NC
County
Caldwell County, NC
City
Hudson, NC
City
Valdese, NC
City
Drexel, NC
City
Hildebran, NC
City
Lenoir, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Greater Burke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy