Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Caldwell and central Burke Counties through 315 PM EDT At 251 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Morganton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Morganton, Lenoir, Sawmills, Granite Falls, Valdese, Hudson, Icard, Cajah`s Mountain, Drexel and Hildebran. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH