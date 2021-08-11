Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Severe Weather Statement issued for Juneau, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Juneau; Monroe A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JUNEAU AND SOUTHEASTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 152 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 9 miles south of Tomah, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near New Lisbon around 230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Oil City, St Marys, Jackson Pass, Wilton, Clifton, Lindina and Oakdale. This includes the following highways Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 47 and 62. Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 31 and 44. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Nws#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Interstate 90
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy