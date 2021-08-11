Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Barrow, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barrow; Clarke; Jackson; Madison; Oconee A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN OCONEE, SOUTHEASTERN BARROW, NORTHWESTERN CLARKE, SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTIES THROUGH 315 PM EDT At 250 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Bear Creek Reservoir, or 9 miles south of Jefferson...moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Athens, Statham, Arcade, Nicholson, Bogart, Athens-Clarke County, Westgate Park, James Holland Youth Sports Cmpx, Bear Creek Reservoir, Sandy Creek Recreation Area, Oconee Heights and Barretts Mill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

