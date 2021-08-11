Cancel
Fauquier County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fauquier, Rappahannock by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Fauquier; Rappahannock The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rappahannock County in northwestern Virginia West central Fauquier County in northern Virginia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 253 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Linden, or 7 miles southeast of Front Royal, moving east at 15 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR NORTHERN RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable damage to trees and power lines. Your life is at significant risk if outdoors. In addition to some trees falling into homes, wind damage is possible to roofs, sheds, open garages, and mobile homes. * Locations impacted include Hume, Chester Gap, Flint Hill, Huntly and Cresthill. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntly, VA
County
Rappahannock County, VA
City
Chester Gap, VA
City
Hume, VA
County
Fauquier County, VA
City
Flint Hill, VA
City
Linden, VA
