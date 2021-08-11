Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 11:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MST TODAY FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY Flood waters have receded and the heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Yavapai County Flood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 15:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 347 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain are gradually weakening near Cameron. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cameron and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 89 between mile markers 462 and 468. State Route 64 between mile markers 271 and 295. This includes the following streams and drainages Lava Wash, Deer Tank Wash, Lee Canyon, Tappan Wash, Cedar Wash, Needmore Wash, Campbell Francis Wash and Burro Canyon Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Hancock, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Monroe, Noble and Tuscarawas. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, Indiana, Jefferson PA, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland. Portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Brooke, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and Wetzel. * Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected today as the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred move through the region. Heavy rain on an already saturated ground will increase the threat for flash flooding. An additional 1.0 to 1.5 inches is possible.
Steuben County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Steuben The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Steuben County in central New York * Until 1115 PM EDT Wednesday. * At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the area which is expected to continue into the night. This will cause urban and small stream flooding to begin this evening. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hornell, Bath, Canisteo, Wayland, Addison, Woodhull, Howard, Jasper, Thurston, Troupsburg, Avoca, Cameron, Arkport, Cohocton, Greenwood, Hartsville, West Cameron, Haskinville, Kanona and South Dansville. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area tonight. This additional rain will result in increased minor flooding of poor drainage areas in towns and cities, as well as small streams.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 19:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1045 PM MST. * At 744 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oracle, San Manuel and Campo Bonito.
Montour County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Montour; Northumberland; Snyder; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Northumberland, eastern Snyder, northwestern Montour and eastern Union Counties through 500 PM EDT At 429 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fremont, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sunbury, Milton, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Northumberland, Mifflinburg, Winfield, Watsontown, Shamokin Dam, Linntown, Hummels Wharf, Middleburg, New Columbia, Montandon, Kreamer, Port Trevorton, Penns Creek, Richfield, Mount Pleasant Mills and Kratzerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 411 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain between Gray Mountain and Wupatki National Monument have shifted south. Between 1.25 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Only light additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wupatki National Monument, Gray Mountain, and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 89 between mile markers 444 and 462. This includes the following streams and drainages Citadel Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, Antelope Wash, Badger Wash, Little Mexican Spring Wash, Deadman Wash, Doney Mountain Wash, Taah Iiti Wash, Sei Haasgaii Wash, Mays Wash, Kish Zhini Wash, Ball Court Wash, White Water Wash, Hulls Wash, Tonahakaad Spring, Tohachi Wash, Haada Is Taani Di Wash, Tse To Baah Naali Wash, Stone House Wash and Kanaa Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 13:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Telegraph burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 121 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar. During the late morning hours between 1.5 and 2.25 inches of rain had fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Flash flood impacts have been reported in Russell Gulch and Sixshooter Canyon. Any additional rainfall will cause these creeks and washes to rise again. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima; Pinal THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA AND SOUTHERN PINAL COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 10:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include Yavapai County. * Through this evening. * Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, especially in low-water crossings and burn scar areas.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 18:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES INCLUDING THE EAST SIDE OF SEDONA The heavy rain has ended over the Sedona area. Runoff will continue into this evening, but additional flash flooding is not expected. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MST for portions of north central Arizona, northeast Arizona and west central Arizona.
Robertson County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Robertson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Robertson County through 445 PM CDT At 356 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Coopertown, or near Springfield, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Springfield, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Cross Plains, Pleasant View, Orlinda, Adams and Cedar Hill. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 22 and 26. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 452 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain near and east of Sedona has ended. However, flash flooding remains a threat. Between 1.25 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sedona. This includes the following swimming holes Grasshopper Point, Midgely Bridge and Buddha Beach/Red Rock Crossing. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 373 and 378. State Route 179 between mile markers 308 and 313. This includes the following streams and drainages Jacks Canyon, Oak Creek, Dry Creek and Dry Beaver Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 17:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 529 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain west of Sedona have moved out of the area. However, flash flooding remains a threat. Between 1 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Only light additional rainfall amounts are expected, up to 0.25 inches. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sedona, Page Springs, Red Rock State Park and Tuzigoot National Monument. This includes the following swimming holes Crescent Moon Ranch, Mormons Crossing and Parsons Spring along Sycamore Creek. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 359 and 372. This includes the following streams and drainages Verde River, Sycamore Creek, Oak Creek, Dry Creek, Spring Creek, Turkey Creek, Coffee Creek and Railroad Draw. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Grant, Natchitoches, Red River, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bienville; Grant; Natchitoches; Red River; Winn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Grant, southeastern Red River, northeastern Natchitoches, south central Bienville and Winn Parishes through 430 PM CDT At 401 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Campti to 8 miles east of Montgomery. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Winnfield, Campti, Montgomery, Martin, Clarence, Goldonna, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Calvin, Atlanta, Grand Ecore, St. Maurice, Joyce, Black Lake, Chestnut, Clear Lake and Creston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 452 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain near and east of Sedona has ended. However, flash flooding remains a threat. Between 1.25 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sedona. This includes the following swimming holes Grasshopper Point, Midgely Bridge and Buddha Beach/Red Rock Crossing. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 373 and 378. State Route 179 between mile markers 308 and 313. This includes the following streams and drainages Jacks Canyon, Oak Creek, Dry Creek and Dry Beaver Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 17:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 529 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain west of Sedona have moved out of the area. However, flash flooding remains a threat. Between 1 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Only light additional rainfall amounts are expected, up to 0.25 inches. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sedona, Page Springs, Red Rock State Park and Tuzigoot National Monument. This includes the following swimming holes Crescent Moon Ranch, Mormons Crossing and Parsons Spring along Sycamore Creek. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 359 and 372. This includes the following streams and drainages Verde River, Sycamore Creek, Oak Creek, Dry Creek, Spring Creek, Turkey Creek, Coffee Creek and Railroad Draw. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 15:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Heavy Rainfall will cause flash flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across rural roads. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 314 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pennock Pass and Pingree Park. This includes the following additional locations Box Prairie, Poudre Springs, Monument Gulch, Jacks Gulch, Upper Pingree Park Road, Lower Pingree Park Road and Sky Ranch. This includes the following streams and drainages Bennett Creek, Miller Fork, Little Beaver Creek, Cache La Poudre River, Pennock Creek, Eld Creek, Pendergrass Creek, Buckhorn Creek, South Fork Cache La Poudre River and Fall Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Whitfield County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 17:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 06:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Coahulla Creek near Keiths Mill near Dalton affecting Whitfield County. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Coahulla Creek near Keiths Mill near Dalton. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 4:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet. * Flood stage is 16 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 16.1 feet this evening. * Impact...At 16 feet, Minor flooding begins. Pasture and fields upstream...right and left bank from the Keiths Mill Road bridge and downstream on the left bank begin to flood.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Itawamba; Lee; Prentiss A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Itawamba, northeastern Lee and southeastern Prentiss Counties through 430 PM CDT At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pratts Friendship, or 7 miles southeast of Baldwyn, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Booneville, Baldwyn, Saltillo, Guntown, Mantachie, Sandy Springs, Wheeler, Pratts Friendship, Marietta, Chapelville, Eggville, Kirkville, Unity, Hobo Station and Thrasher. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 12:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GILA AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy