Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 16:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 452 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain near and east of Sedona has ended. However, flash flooding remains a threat. Between 1.25 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sedona. This includes the following swimming holes Grasshopper Point, Midgely Bridge and Buddha Beach/Red Rock Crossing. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 373 and 378. State Route 179 between mile markers 308 and 313. This includes the following streams and drainages Jacks Canyon, Oak Creek, Dry Creek and Dry Beaver Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE