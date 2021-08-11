Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Monroe, Noble and Tuscarawas. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, Indiana, Jefferson PA, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland. Portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Brooke, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker and Wetzel. * Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected today as the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred move through the region. Heavy rain on an already saturated ground will increase the threat for flash flooding. An additional 1.0 to 1.5 inches is possible.
