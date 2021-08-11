Special Weather Statement issued for Delta by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for south central Upper Michigan. Target Area: Delta A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Delta County through 315 PM EDT At 252 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gladstone, or near Escanaba, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Escanaba, Gladstone, Rapid River, Nahma, Garden, Garden Corners, Isabella, Brampton, Ensign, Cornell, Hyde and Nahma Junction. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
