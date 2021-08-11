Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delta County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Delta by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for south central Upper Michigan. Target Area: Delta A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Delta County through 315 PM EDT At 252 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gladstone, or near Escanaba, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Escanaba, Gladstone, Rapid River, Nahma, Garden, Garden Corners, Isabella, Brampton, Ensign, Cornell, Hyde and Nahma Junction. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delta County, MI
City
Cornell, MI
City
Brampton Township, MI
City
Gladstone, MI
City
Escanaba, MI
City
Rapid River, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Special Weather Statement#Upper Michigan#Tornado Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal: 'I don't think it was a failure'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday defiantly defended his administration's execution of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, saying that he doesn't think the crisis represents a failure and there was no way to better handle the end to the nation's longest war. In an interview with ABC...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy