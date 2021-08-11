Special Weather Statement issued for Marion, Sequatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Marion; Sequatchie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Sequatchie and northeastern Marion Counties through 230 PM CDT At 148 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Whitwell, or 12 miles northeast of Jasper, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Whitwell, Powells Crossroads, Martin Springs, Cartwright, Lone Oak, Griffith Creek, Chimneys State Park and North Chickamauga Creek Gorge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH