Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, Tuscaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bibb; Chilton; Shelby; Tuscaloosa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Chilton, southeastern Tuscaloosa, southwestern Shelby and central Bibb Counties through 215 PM CDT At 149 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Abernant, or 14 miles west of Bessemer, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eastern Tuscaloosa, Calera, Chelsea, Montevallo, Columbiana, Centreville, Wilsonville, Holt, Brookwood, Coaling, Vance, Woodstock, West Blocton, Wilton, Ashby, Lake Wildwood, Brierfield Ironworks Park, Deerlick Creek Campgrounds, University Of Montevallo and Mercedes Benz Of Alabama. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH