Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Madison The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Madison County in northwestern Virginia Greene County in central Virginia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 252 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stanardsville, or 13 miles west of Madison, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Madison, Stanardsville, Ruckersville, Mcmullen, Quinque, Lydia, Haywood, Haneytown, Pratts, Rochelle, Shelby, Amicus, Dawsonville, Fletcher, Graves Mill, Aylor, Saint George, Wolftown, Hood and Burtonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH