Sanborn, IA

Helen “Arlene” Dykstra

By Justin Hellinga
kiwaradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen “Arlene” Dykstra, age 93 of Sanborn, IA, passed away at Prairie View Nursing Home in Sanborn on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021 at the First Reformed Church in Sanborn beginning at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will also be held at the First Reformed Church on Sunday, August 15th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.; family will be present at that time. Burial will take place at East Lawn Cemetery at Sheldon, IA at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, prior to the Memorial Service.

