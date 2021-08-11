Sheldon Man Faces Litany Of Charges Following Tuesday Arrest

Sheldon, Iowa — What began as a call of a suspicious person ended with a laundry list of charges against a Sheldon man. According to Sheldon Police, 33-year-old Brandon Lee Nelson is charged with 2nd Degree Theft, which is a Class D Felony, as well as Burglary from a Vehicle and 1st Offense Sex Offender Registry Violation, both of which are Aggravated Misdemeanors. In addition, Nelson is charged with Trespass, 5th Degree Criminal Mischief, Giving a False ID to a Law Enforcement Officer, Interference with Official Acts and 5th Degree Theft.