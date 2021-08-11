Sandra “Sandy” Malmquist, 73

Sandy grew up in Wallingford. As a child she enjoyed working behind the counter at her grandfather and father’s bakery, Heilman’s Bakery, riding her bike as fast as she could down Grantham Road to get the fresh-picked corn from Grandma Beaumont’s farm, and playing behind her house in the woods and swamp that later became I-91. In her teens, she enjoyed serving meals to “the old people” at the Masonic Home, learning to be mindful of each of their dietary needs and likes.