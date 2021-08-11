Major traffic changes coming to parts of Downtown Pittsburgh, North Shore

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Department of Public Works and the City of Pittsburgh announced today that there will be temporary traffic changes in Downtown and the North Shore in Pittsburgh between Wednesday, August 18 and Monday, August 23. They are needed for the upcoming Picklesburgh festival on the Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard, a Hella Mega Tour concert at PNC Park, and a Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions preseason game at Heinz Field.

Wednesday, August 18

Picklesburgh festival preparation: Starting at 9 a.m., the Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard westbound from Ninth Street to Stanwix Street will be closed the rest of the day. Inbound traffic will be detoured using East General Robinson Street, Anderson Street, the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge, Ninth Street, and Penn Avenue. Outbound traffic will be detoured using Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge, Anderson Street, and East Lacock Street.

Thursday, August 19

Picklesburgh festival preparation: Starting at midnight, the Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard westbound from Ninth Street to Stanwix Street will be closed the rest of the day. Inbound traffic will be detoured using East General Robinson Street, Anderson Street, the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge, Ninth Street, and Penn Avenue. Outbound traffic will be detoured using Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge, Anderson Street, and East Lacock Street.

Hella Mega Tour Concert:

Starting at 6 a.m., the Roberto Clemente (Sixth Street) Bridge, Federal Street from West General Robinson Street to the bridge, Mazeroski Way from West General Robinson Street to the circle, and North Shore Drive from Tony Dorsett Drive to Mazeroski Way will be closed the rest of the day. Inbound traffic will be detoured using East General Robinson Street, Anderson Street, the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge, Ninth Street, and Penn Avenue. Outbound traffic will be detoured using Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge, Anderson Street, and East Lacock Street.

Starting at 10 p.m., Reedsdale Street will be closed to westbound traffic from the tunnel to Allegheny Avenue, and the North Shore exit on Route 65 will be closed. Traffic on Fontella Street will not be allowed to turn right onto Ridge Avenue. Beaver Avenue from Lighthill Street to North Point Drive will be closed to eastbound traffic, and from North Point Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, there will be two‑way traffic instead of the typical one-way inbound traffic. Additionally, traffic attempting to reach I-376 from the North Shore will be directed to use the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge, turn left onto Fort Duquesne Boulevard, and then turn again onto the Tenth Street Bypass (that turn, typically prohibited, will be allowed by police and promoted by signs).

Friday, August 20

Picklesburgh festival: Starting at midnight, the Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard westbound from Ninth Street to Stanwix Street will be closed the rest of the day. Inbound traffic will be detoured using East General Robinson Street, Anderson Street, the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge, Ninth Street, and Penn Avenue. Outbound traffic will be detoured using Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge, Anderson Street, and East Lacock Street.

Saturday, August 21

Picklesburgh festival: Starting at midnight, the Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard westbound from Ninth Street to Stanwix Street will be closed the rest of the day. Inbound traffic will be detoured using East General Robinson Street, Anderson Street, the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge, Ninth Street, and Penn Avenue. Outbound traffic will be detoured using Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge, Anderson Street, and East Lacock Street.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions preseason game: Starting at 10 p.m., Reedsdale Street will be closed to westbound traffic from the tunnel to Allegheny Avenue, and the North Shore exit on Route 65 will be closed. Traffic on Fontella Street will not be allowed to turn right onto Ridge Avenue. Beaver Avenue from Lighthill Street to North Point Drive will be closed to eastbound traffic, and from North Point Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, there will be two‑way traffic instead of the typical one-way inbound traffic. Additionally, traffic attempting to reach I-376 from the North Shore will be directed to use the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge, turn left onto Fort Duquesne Boulevard, and then turn again onto the Tenth Street Bypass (that turn, typically prohibited, will be allowed by police and promoted by signs).

Sunday, August 22

Picklesburgh festival: Starting at midnight, the Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard westbound from Ninth Street to Stanwix Street will be closed the rest of the day. Inbound traffic will be detoured using East General Robinson Street, Anderson Street, the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge, Ninth Street, and Penn Avenue. Outbound traffic will be detoured using Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge, Anderson Street, and East Lacock Street.

Monday, August 23

Picklseburgh festival cleanup:

From midnight to 4 p.m., the Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard westbound from Ninth Street to Stanwix Street will be closed. Inbound traffic will be detoured using East General Robinson Street, Anderson Street, the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge, Ninth Street, and Penn Avenue. Outbound traffic will be detoured using Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge, Anderson Street, and East Lacock Street.

After 4 p.m., Fort Duquesne Boulevard westbound will remain closed from Seventh Street to Stanwix Street for the Allegheny Overlook pop-up park.

