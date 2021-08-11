Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green Impress in First Clash as Pros

While it might have seemed quiet, the Detroit Pistons had a very eventful draft. They, of course, walked away with the prize of the draft in Cade Cunningham, but also drafted three players in the second round (Isaiah Livers, Luka Garza, and Balsa Koprivica), and signed a priority undrafted free agent to a two-way contract (Chris Smith). These five rookies are all intriguing as potential additions to the Pistons young core. Every NBA team hopes to find one potential rotation player in a given draft, but could the Pistons have found five? While it is virtually unheard of for a team to find five real players in any given cycle, every player in a draft has a chance and that includes all five of the Pistons draft night acquisitions. Let’s break down their games and potential roles both for their rookie seasons and future in the NBA, starting with Cade Cunningham.