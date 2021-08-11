Francisco Lindor Ramping up Baseball Activities

The Mets received news Friday that Jacob deGrom, who’s been out since the All-Star break with various ailments, needs at least two more weeks for his elbow inflammation to calm down. Luis Rojas said deGrom’s injury has gotten better the two weeks he was shut down, but it’s not at the place it needs to be to start throwing again. (It should be noted that this suggestion came from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, one of the top orthopedic doctors in the world who deGrom went and saw while away from the team, and not the Mets doctors.)