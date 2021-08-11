Francisco Lindor Ramping up Baseball Activities
Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who’s been out since July 16 with a right oblique strain, was seen taking batting practice Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field. Lindor is ramping up his baseball activities with batting practice and was even taking some ground balls at shortstop, as well as playing catch. The Mets had originally targeted this week as an imperative one for Lindor, who seems likely to be ready to be back with the team before the end of August.metsmerizedonline.com
Comments / 0